Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Court restrains Amaewhule, 25 other pro-Wike lawmakers from acting as Rivers Assembly members

Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt on Friday restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 25 other members from parading themselves as lawmakers.Read more

2. Rep denies receiving $140m bribe from fleeing Binance director

The lawmaker representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the National Assembly, Dominic Okafor, has denied receiving a $140 million bribe from an Executive Director of a cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, Mr. Nadeem Anjarwalla.Read more

3. Man arrested for allegedly killing best friend over N3m

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a middle-aged man, Sadiq Zubairu, for allegedly killing his best friend, Bello Adam after collecting N3 million.Read more

4. ASUU rejects govt’s wage award, demands negotiated settlement

Nigeria’s university lecturers’ union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected a recent wage award of N35,000 proposed by the federal government.Read more

5. Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 135 suspected terrorists

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops deployed to various theatres of operation in the country killed 135 suspected terrorists in one week.Read more

6. Reps to probe absence of data on expatriates living in Nigeria

The House of Representative Committee on Interior has resolved to probe the absence of data on the number of expatriates living in Nigeria.Read more

7. Nigeria’s ₦5,000 cash transfer increased households welfare – World Bank

The World Bank said on Friday the Federal Government’s ₦5,000 cash transfer scheme has increased households’ and women’s welfare over time.Read more

8. Nigerian govt spent $1.12bn on foreign debt servicing in Q1|24 – CBN

The Federal Government spent $1.12 billion on foreign debt service payments in the first quarter of 2024.Read more

9. Lagos drainage worker recovered dead after five days search

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of a man trapped in an underground tunnel for five days in the Onipanu area of the state.Read more

10. ‘My PSG days are over’ – Mbappe announces exit

France striker Kylian Mbappe has officially announced that he will leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season.Read more

