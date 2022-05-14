Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday May 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ngige withdraws from 2023 presidential race

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race. Read more

2. DEBORAH: Don’t criticize Muslims for defending Prophet Muhammad —Chief Imam, Abuja Central Mosque

Professor Ibrahim Maqari, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, waded into the ongoing discourse surrounding the murder of Deborah Samuel, at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto. Read more

3. Atiku under fire for deleting post condemning murder of Sokoto student

Former vice president and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has come under fire for disowning a post on his aocial media handle condemning the brutal murder of a student Deborah Yakubu for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto on Thursday by a mob. Read more

4. Senator Kalu knocks Chief Clark, calls him betrayer of South-East

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has fired back at leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Cheif Edwin Clark, calling the elder statesman a traitor and betrayer of the South-East in the region’s quest to produce the next president in 2023. Read more

5. PDP ‘not aware’ of former President Jonathan’s resignation —Spokesman

Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria, has not resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as far as the opposition party is concerned. Read more

6. NGX: Transcorp, Jaiz Bank among top entities as investors make N97.4bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N97.4billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.34 percent on Friday. Read more

7. First Bank management fails to meet financial report deadline, gives reasons

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings has failed to meet the submission deadline for Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, while its market rivals have released theirs. Read more

8. ASUU condemns harassment of students protesting strike by armed personnel

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday slammed the military for the harassment of protesting students of the University of Ibadan. Read more

9. Police foils bandits attack, rescues 15 victims in Niger community

Police operatives in Niger on Thursday foiled a bandits’ attack on Maraban Dan-Daudu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and rescued 15 victims.

10. Ex-Enyimba star says he left NPFL because players engaged in match-fixing

Former Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has revealed the reason why he left the club in 2019, stating that match-fixing was rampant in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Read more

