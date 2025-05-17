Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 17

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. FG, States, LGAs share N1.68tr as revenue allocation for April

The three tiers of government on Friday shared a total sum of N1.68 trillion as revenue allocation for April.Read more

2. NGX: Equities market sustains bullish trend as investors gain N143bn

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a N143 billion profit for the investing public on Friday.Read more

3. Tinubu holds high-level security meeting with service chiefs amid rising insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday convened a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s top security leadership at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as concerns grow over renewed security threats in parts of the country.Read more

4. Utomi says DSS lawsuit against him over shadow govt an ‘act of cowardice’

Renowned political economist and public affairs analyst, Professor Pat Utomi, has strongly criticised the Federal Government over what he described as an attempt to suppress dissent and civil liberties, following a lawsuit filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

5. Agbakoba proposes new govt model, says western democracy no longer working in Nigeria

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, has advocated for a new governance model for Nigeria as Western democracy was no longer working in the country.Read more

6. At APC Lagos rally, Jandor declares nothing will stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, on Friday declared his readiness to work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.Read more

7. ‘Nigerian govt using fake DSS witness to convict Kanu’, IPOB claims

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian government of using a mercenary who is not an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), as prosecution witness (PW-BBB) in a desperate bid to convict its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

8. Nigeria’s military dismisses video of terrorists’ attack on troops as recycled clips

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed as propaganda the video clip circulated on social media as footage from the recent attack on troops in Borno State.Read more

9. Woman chops off partner’s manhood during dispute over sex in Rivers

A 43-year-old woman identified as Gift has been arrested by police in Rivers for allegedly chopping off her lover’s manhood in the state.Read more

10. Spurs, Man Utd lose games before Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both fell to defeats in the Premier League on Friday, with their Europa League final a few days ahead.Read more

