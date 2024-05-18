Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Mass Weddings: Women Affairs Minister withdraws suit against Niger Speaker

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye, has withdrawn a lawsuit she filed against the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, over his plans to sponsor the marriage of 100 orphaned girls from his constituency.Read more

2. Binance expresses disappointment over Gambaryan bail denial

Leading cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holding Limited has expressed its disappointment over the refusal of the Federal High Court, Abuja to grant detained executive Tigran Gambaryan bail.Read more

3. Money laundering: Ex-Lagos speaker, Ikuforiji knows fate June 3

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday reserved judgment in the trial of former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, till June 3.Read more

4. Sale of mandatory E-tags takes effect at Nigerian airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the sale of E-tags, which will permit entry into the 24 Federal airports in Nigeria.Read more

5. PDP insists 27 defectors can’t return to Rivers Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost their seats forever.Read more

6. Oyetola boasts APC will reclaim Osun in 2026

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, declared on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would reclaim Osun State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2026 governorship election in the state.Read more

7. AfDB to boost Nigeria’s power sector reforms with $1bn loan

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has resolved to support Nigeria’s power sector with a $1 billion Policy-Based Operation (PBO) fund to boost electricity.Read more

8. SEC director reveals how Binance P2P feature was used to devalue Naira

A director at the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Abdulkadir Abbas, has revealed how cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance Holding Limited, used its Naira peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual feature to devalue the Nigerian currency.Read more

9. Doctor jailed one year over failed plastic surgery in Lagos

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday sentenced the founder of MedContour Services, Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, to one year in prison over the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo.Read more

10. Man falls into lagoon in Lagos

A man mistakenly fell into the lagoon on Thursday night in Lagos.Read more

