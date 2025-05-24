Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 24

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. EXPLAINER! Real cause of Nigeria’s oil price slash, impact on markets

Due to an import glut and increased competition between fuel importers and recently established local refineries, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also referred to as petrol, has significantly decreased in Nigeria.Read more

2. Nigeria to boost oil output as drilling resumes in Ogoni land after over 30- years’ hiatus

For the first time in more than thirty years, the federal government and important stakeholders are getting ready to start oil exploration and drilling operations again on Ogoni land, Rivers State, which will significantly increase Nigeria’s crude oil production.Read more

3. U.S. judge blocks Trump from dismantling education dept

A federal judge in the United States on Thursday blocked the President Donald Trump administration from dismantling the Department of Education.Read more

4. Tinubu promises adequate funding of Nigeria’s varsities

President Bola Tinubu on Friday promised to increase funding for the nation’s federal universities to meet global standards.Read more

5. Police debunks reports on detention of social media influencer in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has denied reports on the detention of a social media influencer in the state, Mrs. Blossom Williams.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 23

6. Army chief to troops: Show no mercy to terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday, ordered commanding officers and soldiers to clear out terrorists from Nigeria’s territory without showing any mercy.Read more

7. Supreme Court dismisses governors’ suit challenging Nigerian govt’s application of recovered funds

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the suit filed by the 36 states’ governments challenging the Federal Government’s application of recovered looted funds.Read more

8. DSS tells Court IPOB, ESN cannot be compared to Amotekun

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday drew a sharp legal distinction between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, in the ongoing trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

9. Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff on iPhones made outside U.S.

The United States President, Donald Trump, has threatened Apple with an import tariff of 25 percent on iPhones sold, but not manufactured, in the country.Read more

10. 16 ISWAP Commanders, foot soldiers meet end as NAF, Army troops bombard Borno forest

Not less than 16 commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and an unspecified number of the fighters have been eliminated by troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army and its Air Component as well as Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), following a bombardment of their hideout in a forest in Damboa town in Borno State.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now