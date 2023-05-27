Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu/Shettima

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, secured another legal victory on Friday, as the Supreme Court dismissed the suit seeking their disqualification as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

2. Abuja court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s Inauguration over age falsification, citizenship

A suit filed by persons seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima has been dismissed by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.Read more

3. Court affirms Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje of the Edo State High Court, Benin City on Friday dismissed a notice of suspension filed against the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, by some party members of the party.Read more

4. Shettima identifies fuel subsidy, multiple exchange rates as early challenges for Tinubu’s govt

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, identified fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rates as the initial challenge facing the incoming administration.Read more

5. Diezani sues AGF, EFCC for alleged defamation, demands N100bn in damages

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for alleged defamation at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

6. Strike: Nigerian govt, health workers meeting ends in stalemate

The meeting between the Joint Health Workers Union and the Federal Government ended in a stalemate on Friday.Read more

7. FG unveils Nigeria Air, targets 35 aircraft in five years

The Federal Government on Friday unveiled the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Read more

8. Nigerians to suffer consequences of CBN’s interest rate hikes —Manufacturers

The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has stated that manufacturers and Nigerians will bear the brunt of the 18.5 per cent interest rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

9. Security agents rescue 10 kidnapped persons in Kogi

Security operatives on Friday rescued 10 kidnapped persons in Kogi State.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Jerry Omodara (retd), who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja, said the victims were rescued following an intensive search of the kidnappers’ hideout in the state.Read more

10. S’African govt plans to take table tennis to schools after ITTF event in Durban

South Africa Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, has said that efforts would be geared toward pupularising table tennis across schools in the country.Read more

