Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday May 28th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Supreme Court gives Wike go-ahead to probe Amaechi over alleged N96bn fraud
The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by now former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi seeking to stop his probe over an alleged N96 billion fraud by the River State government led by Governor Nyesome Wike. Read more
2. Court clears the way for Jonathan to run for president in 2023
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to run for president in 2023, according to a Federal High Court ruling in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Read more
3. 2023: Peter Obi joins Labour Party
Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has joined the Labour Party in his quest to contest for the presidency in 2023. Read more
4. APC shifts presidential primary to June 6
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary to June 6, and June 7. Read more
5. Court denies Okorocha’s appeal for bail in alleged N2.9bn fraud case
A court on Friday refused to grant the bail application of a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha who was dramatically arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently. Read more
6. Investors earn N503.5bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s capital market extends bullish run
Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N503.5bn on Friday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.75 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more
7. Otedola becomes First Bank’s only above 5% shareholder, Hassan-Odukale drops out
First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBN) has clarified its 5% and above shareholders following the faceoff between Femi Otedola and Tunde Hassan-Odukale in the fourth quarter 2021. Read more
8. Nigeria grants approval to Elon Musk’s Starlink network
The Nigerian government has approved the Starlink Network in the country. Read more
9. Police arrests 5 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi
The Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Bauchi State Police Command on Friday arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in the state. Read more
10. Djokovic and Nadal into last 16 at French Open
Novak Djokovic and Raphael Nadal have both advanced to the last 16 of the ongoing French Open. Read more
