Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 3

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Nigerian govt implements landmark policy allowing Colleges of Education to grant degrees autonomously

The Federal Government has formally launched the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy in all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), a transformative step aimed at reforming Nigeria’s teacher education system.Read more

2. Nigerian govt issues final 3-month warning to foreigners with expired visas, announces stiff penalties

The federal government has reiterated its warning to foreigners with expired visas, urging them to depart Nigeria within a three-month grace period to avoid severe sanctions.Read more

3. Seyi Tinubu denies NANS president’s bribery, abduction claims

A war of words has erupted between Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President Comrade Atiku Isah over explosive allegations of bribery and violent intimidation.Read more

4. Diezani Alison-Madueke’s documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ finally released

One year after its viral teaser was released, prompting conversation around the region and becoming a top trending topic on Twitter, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s widely anticipated documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ has finally been released.Read more

5. ‘I’m already close to Tinubu without joining APC’ —Abia Gov Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has dismissed suggestions that he needs to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain a good relationship with President Bola Tinubu, asserting that he already enjoys direct access to the presidency.Read more

6. 2027: LP rejects coalition, sets up committee to check Otti, others

The Labour Party on Friday distanced itself from any coalition or alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.Read more

7. Nigerian govt uncovers another suspected illegal investment platform, Tofro

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has uncovered another suspected illegal investment platform identified as TOFRO.COM (Tofro).Read more

8. NGX: Investors make N152bn in May’s first trading

The Nigerian equities market got off to a good start in the first trading session in May as investors gained ₦152 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

9. Witness tells court Simon Ekpa will soon be repatriated from Finland for supporting Kanu

A prosecution witness identified as PW-AAA told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday that the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, would soon be brought from Finland to Nigeria to face trial for supporting Nnamdi Kanu in the agitation for the Republic of Biafra.Read more

10. Troops kill bandit leaders in Zamfara

Troops of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has killed bandit leaders and recovered arms in Talata-Mafara and Kaura-Namoda Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.Read more

