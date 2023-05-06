Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 6, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. ‘Kidney conditions run in my family,’ Ekweremadu’s daughter speaks after parents’ conviction for organ harvesting

Sonia, daughter of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has explained why her parents sought a kidney donor from outside the family.Read more

2. Report uncovers 20 properties linked to Tinubu’s associates in UK

A report has linked the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with 20 properties in the United Kingdom.Read more

3. 2023 lessons important for future elections in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of this year’s general elections in Nigeria.Read more

4. Appeal Court upholds Maina’s conviction for money laundering

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday upheld the conviction of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for money laundering.Read more

5. Ayade imposes curfew on Cross River communities over violence

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has imposed a curfew on two communities in the state.Read more

6. NGX: Access Corp, UBA lead trading as market cap rises by N95bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.56 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. Nestle Nigeria’s export revenue falls by N1.76 billion, cost gulps 60% of turnover

Nestle Nigeria’s revenue from exported products fell by N1.76 billion or 87.3 per cent between January to March 2023, Ripples Nigeria has learnt.Read more

8. EFCC arrests fake police officer, 42 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters, including a fake police officer in Oyo State.Read more

9. Police dismisses reports on Alaba market fire in Lagos

The Lagos State police command on Friday dismissed reports of a fire incident at the popular Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.Read more

10. Messi apologises to PSG for unauthorised Saudi trip

After taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi has apologized to his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain and says he will wait for the club to decide what to do with him.Read more

