Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 12, 2022

1. INEC dismisses claim on investigation of Tinubu for US forfeiture

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday a claim on the investigation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the forfeiture of funds to the United State government in 1993.Read more

2. A’Court reserves judgment in suit challenging Oyetola’s removal as APC guber candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in the case filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adegboyega Oyetola, who ran for governor of Osun State in the most recent election.Read more

3. Gunmen attack army checkpoint in Soludo’s hometown, kill 2 soldiers

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday attacked an army checkpoint in the Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, and killed two soldiers.Read more

4. Gov Diri distances self from leaked South African sex tape, blames mischief-makers

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has responded to a leaked nude video featuring him and a South African lawmaker, Zanele Sifuba, in the former apartheid enclave.Read more

5. Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor, kicks against fresh charges by Nigerian govt

Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a senior member in the legal defence team to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria over fresh terrorism charges against his client.Read more

6. Okorocha asks court to dismiss EFCC’s N2.9bn fraud charges against him

Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, has requested a federal high court in Abuja to throw out money laundering accusations the federal government has brought against him.Read more

7. Victor Attah, Utomi, Baba-Ahmed, others float socio-political group

A cross section of elder statesmen and women have founded ‘The Compatriots’, a socio-political and good governance advocacy group, ahead of the 2023 Presidential and general elections.Read more

8. 2023: Kola Abiola unveils manifesto, rules out PRP’s alliance with APC, others

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, said on Saturday the party has no immediate plans to form an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

9. FTX files for bankruptcy, as financial crisis crashes founder’s networth to $0

One of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Futures Exchange (FTX), has filed for bankruptcy, as the wealth of the founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, crashed to zero.Read more

10. Osimhen scores again as Napoli seal 11th straight Serie A win

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Saturday night.Read more

