Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 12th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Atiku moves to reconcile with Wike, other aggrieved PDP governors
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, may have resolved to reach out to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors of the party who have been against his ambition.Read more
2. 2023: Tinubu risks disqualification over alleged role in narcotics, money laundering deals —PDP PCC spokesman, Bwala
The allegations of drug trafficking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to generate concerns in the polity.Read more
3. Kanu writes IPOB, supporters, issues 7-point directives ahead of Supreme Court ruling
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has issued seven-point directives to his supporters as he awaits judgment from the Supreme Court to seal his fate.Read more
4. Court declares ex-minister of mines, Ogah, as APC governorship candidate in Abia
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, declared a former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, as the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.Read more
5. INEC dismisses reports on planned manipulation of 2023 elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports on the planned manipulation of the 2023 general elections.Read more
6. Access, Transcorp among active entities as investors trade N2.16bn worth of shares
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market went up slightly by 0.05 percent on Friday.Read more
7. Twitter suspends $8 subscription based verification
The microblogging site, Twitter, has suspended its newly introduced $8 subscription based verification.Read more
8. Edo govt orders closure of abattoir over poor sanitation
The Edo State government has ordered the closure of the state-owned Kara Abattoir in Eyaen, Uhunmwode local government area of the state.Read more
9. Police arrest woman, daughter for stabbing child to death in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a woman, and her daughter for allegedly stabbing a newborn child to death in the Olocha-Adogba community, Awgu local government area of the state.Read more
10. Peseiro calls up Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, 21 others for Portugal friendly
Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has handed first time call-ups to Portugal-based Bruno Onyemaechi and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.Read more
