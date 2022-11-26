Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku a serial presidential candidate, needs rest – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, described his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial presidential candidate who deserves rest.Read more

2. Senate clears Niger Delta minister, Umana, of N480bn fraud allegationl

The Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions has cleared the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, of alleged misappropriation and illegal sack of workers levelled against him.Read more

3. Oyetola signs Osun 2023 budget of N138bn

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has signed the state’s 2023 budget of N138 billion.Read more

4. 2023: Obi challenges Nigerians to reject ‘greedy’ politicians, decries poverty rate

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lamented the rise in the poverty rate in the country.Read more

5. Court orders Imo deputy speaker’s arrest for alleged N785m fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the arrest of the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amarachi Iwuanyawu, over an alleged N785 million fraud.Read more

6. CBN releases guideline for establishment of banks, others

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a guideline for the establishment of banks and other financial institutions in the country.Read more

7. Job losses beckon as five sectors remain in recession

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that five sectors of the economy are in a recession.Read more

8. Police arrests fake EFCC officials for alleged extortion in Delta

Officials of the Delta State Police Command have arrested some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state who are said to be fake, over alleged extortion.Read more

9. Police arrests suspected kidnappers of farmer, others in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested two suspected kidnappers of a farmer, Segun Adams, in the state.Read more

10. England play goalless draw with USA at World Cup

The Three Lions of England were held to a goalless draw by USA in their second Group B game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Read more

