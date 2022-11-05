News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 5th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari, Biya commission 1.5km Nigeria-Cameroon border bridge
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, on Thursday, jointly commissioned the 1.5 km Ekok/Mfum Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP) at Mfun, Cross River State, linking Nigeria and its neighbour.Read more
2. AFENIFERE CRISIS: Fasoranti makes u-turn, says Adebanjo remains acting leader
The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has recanted his earlier statement that Ayo Adebanjo, is no longer the group’s acting leader after stepping down in 2021, by declaring that Adebanjo is still in charge of the group.Read more
3. Nigeria to incur more debt as govt mulls Portuguese, Turkish loans for railway projects
Transport Minister Mu’azu Sambo has informed the Senate that the Federal Government is considering asking financial institutions in China, Portugal, and Turkey for multi-billion dollar loans to finish up current train projects throughout the nation.Read more
4. More troubles for Ekweremadu, as Nigerian govt moves to confiscate his 40 properties
The Nigerian government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to take hold of 40 properties belonging to the former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 28th 2022
5. Wike increases number of political aides to 200,000
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has increased the number of Special Assistants on Political Affairs currently in the government’s payroll from 100,000 to 200,000.Read more
6. Investors pocket N17.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market rises by 0.07%
Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N17.69 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
7. Nigerian govt moves to transfer petroleum products pipelines to private investors
In an effort to stop the ongoing vandalism of the assets, the Federal Government conducted a workshop on Thursday to set up a framework for the concession of petroleum product pipelines to private investors.Read more
8. Fire guts NYSC headquarters in Abuja
Fire on Friday gutted a section of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja.Read more
9. Nigerian govt shuts another section of Eko Bridge after fire incident
The Federal Government has announced the emergency closure of another section of the Eko Bridge affected by fire in the early hours of Friday.Read more
10. FIFA urges nations participating in Qatar World Cup to focus on football
World football governing body FIFA has urged all 32 countries that will participate in in the 2022 World Cup, to focus on the football.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...