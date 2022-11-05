Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari, Biya commission 1.5km Nigeria-Cameroon border bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, on Thursday, jointly commissioned the 1.5 km Ekok/Mfum Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP) at Mfun, Cross River State, linking Nigeria and its neighbour.Read more

2. AFENIFERE CRISIS: Fasoranti makes u-turn, says Adebanjo remains acting leader

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has recanted his earlier statement that Ayo Adebanjo, is no longer the group’s acting leader after stepping down in 2021, by declaring that Adebanjo is still in charge of the group.Read more

3. Nigeria to incur more debt as govt mulls Portuguese, Turkish loans for railway projects

Transport Minister Mu’azu Sambo has informed the Senate that the Federal Government is considering asking financial institutions in China, Portugal, and Turkey for multi-billion dollar loans to finish up current train projects throughout the nation.Read more

4. More troubles for Ekweremadu, as Nigerian govt moves to confiscate his 40 properties

The Nigerian government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to take hold of 40 properties belonging to the former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.Read more

5. Wike increases number of political aides to 200,000

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has increased the number of Special Assistants on Political Affairs currently in the government’s payroll from 100,000 to 200,000.Read more

6. Investors pocket N17.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market rises by 0.07%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N17.69 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. Nigerian govt moves to transfer petroleum products pipelines to private investors

In an effort to stop the ongoing vandalism of the assets, the Federal Government conducted a workshop on Thursday to set up a framework for the concession of petroleum product pipelines to private investors.Read more

8. Fire guts NYSC headquarters in Abuja

Fire on Friday gutted a section of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja.Read more

9. Nigerian govt shuts another section of Eko Bridge after fire incident

The Federal Government has announced the emergency closure of another section of the Eko Bridge affected by fire in the early hours of Friday.Read more

10. FIFA urges nations participating in Qatar World Cup to focus on football

World football governing body FIFA has urged all 32 countries that will participate in in the 2022 World Cup, to focus on the football.Read more

