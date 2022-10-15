Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court says APC has no governorship candidate in Adamawa for 2023

The Federal High Court in Yola, Adamawa State on Friday nullified the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Senator Aishatu Binani as its governorship candidate for the state.Read more

2. Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa, upbeat on NNPP’s chances in 2023 elections

The vice-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Isaac Idahosa, on Friday, boasted his party would win the 2023 presidential election. Read more

3. Ayu denies taking N1bn bribe, confirms receipt of N100m from governor

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has responded to the corruption allegations leveled against him by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Read more

4. ASUU officially announces end of strike, but…

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially announced the suspension of its eight months old strike action that has grounded activities at most universities in the country. Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 14th 2022

5. 98% of Buhari’s awardees should be in jail —Baba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has vehemently criticized the national honours given out to some Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

6. NGX: Stocks value rises by N24.3bn amidst investors’ interest in GTCO, Honeywell

The value of stocks in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.09 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. NMDPRA excited as Dangote refinery now 97% complete

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) expressed excitement as it revealed that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery is 97 per cent complete. Read more

8. Police arrests man for killing 20-year-old girl in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested one Abdulafeez Shorinmade for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old girl to death at Feesu Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of the state.Read more

9. Two to die by hanging for armed robbery, murder in Ogun

The Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Friday sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder in the state.Read more

10. W’Cup: Flamingos bounce back from Germany loss to hammer New Zealand 4-0

Nigeria women’s U-17 team, the Flamingos have kept their World Cup hopes alive after they secured a big win over New Zealand in their second group game at the mundial.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now