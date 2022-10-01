Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 1st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Appeal Court upholds Sen Umahi’s senatorial candidacy, dismisses Agom-Eze’s suit

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, rejected Princess Ann Agom-Eze’s suit and approved Governor David Umahi’s candidacy for the Senate. Read more

2. CUPP joins calls for Ayu’s removal over PDP crisis

The calls for the removal of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu over the lingering crisis in the party has been reiterated by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). Read more

3. Peter Obi meets Wike again amid rancour in PDP

For the third time in three months, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as part of consultation on his 2023 presidential bid. Read more

4. PDP say N122m returned by Orbih, Arapaja, others not bribe, but housing allowances

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied claims that party officials were bribed in the form of housing allowances which were returned by some of them. Read more

5. Ohaneze Ndigbo faction slams Atiku over comments on being stepping stone to Igbo presidency

A faction of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has slammed the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over comments he allegedly made during a meeting of the party’s stakeholders in Enugu State. Read more

6. World Bank approves $750m loan to boost businesses in Nigeria

The World Bank has approved a $750 million support facility for the Nigeria State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme-for-Results. Read more

7. Miri Strategic, NGX Group’s shareholder, sells off shares, as investors lose N6.8bn

Another substantial shareholder of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP has taken out its investment in the company. Read more

8. FRSC dismisses reports on recruitment exercise, warns job seekers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned job seekers to avoid falling victim to fraudsters. Read more

9. Nigeria, UNICEF sign agreement on protection of children in conflict areas

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday signed an agreement with the Federal Government on the protection of children during conflict in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin Region. Read more

10. Gusau wins NFF election to replace Pinnick as president

Amaju Pinnick has been replaced as the president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) by Ibrahim Musa Gusau. Read more

