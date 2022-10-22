News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 22nd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Why APC must not lose 2023 presidential election –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the 2023 presidential election.Read more
2. ‘The whole of America deserves to be in prison if loan is a crime,’ Tinubu defends Buhari on foreign loans
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, allayed the fears of Nigerians on the country’s debt profile.Read more
3. Kogi joins league of oil-producing states, receives allocation
Kogi, a state in Nigeria’s north central region, has now officially entered the group of oil-producing states after receiving the first derivation allocation from the Federation Account.Read more
4. PDP demands investigation into attacks on its supporters in Kaduna
In the aftermath of the attacks on supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, the opposition has asked the Inspector General of Police to invite gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Uba, in the state for questioning.Read more
5. SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, accuses APC of plagiarizing campaign slogan
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adebayo Adewole, on Friday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plagiarizing his campaign slogan.Read more
6. Investors make N40bn as Nigerian capital market’s value rises by 0.14%
The market valuation of the Nigerian stock exchange rose by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
7. Polaris bank gets new management, Sonola becomes new MD
The new owners of Polaris Bank Limited, Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL), on Friday announced a new management team for the lender.Read more
8. NSCDC intercepts Indian hemp worth N64m in Lagos
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized 101 bags of illicit substance suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp and worth N64 million in Lagos State.Read more
9. Gunmen attack Apostle Suleman’s convoy, kill three policemen, 4 others in Edo
Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, in Edo State and killed seven persons including three policemen.Read more
10. Flamingos knock USA out of World Cup to reach historic semifinal
The Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingoes have reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup after shocking USA on Friday.Read more
