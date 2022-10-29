News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 29th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerian govt disowns CBN gov, Emefiele over plans to redesign Naira notes
The Federal Government on Friday distanced itself from the planned redesign of the Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
2. INEC cleans up voters’ register, 93.5m Nigerians eligible to vote in 2023 polls
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will publish the hard copies of new voters register at designated centres of the 8,809 Registration Areas and the 774 Local Government Areas across the country between November 12 and 25, for claim and objections by Nigerians.Read more
3. Appeal Court reverses sacking of Ebonyi gov, Umahi, deputy for dumping PDP
The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Friday reversed a ruling of the Federal High Court also in Abuja which had sacked the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and his deputy, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
4. Rivers APC alleges PDP plotting to exclude opposition from 2023 elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was plotting to exclude opposition parties from participating in the 2023 elections.Read more
5. Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA, to be heard November 18
A N20 billion suit filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been fixed for hearing on November 18.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 27th 2022
6. Lafarge Africa blames Naira/$ exchange rate for production challenges as revenue dips
The Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani, on Friday decried the exchange rate situation in Nigeria.Read more
7. Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives
South African billionaire, Elon Musk has taken control of the microblogging site, Twitter and has fired its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports.Read more
8. NSCDC arrests man for alleged N2.8m fraud in Jigawa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 30-year-old for allegedly defrauding farmers of N2.8 million in Jigawa State.Read more
9. FLOOD MANAGEMENT: Bayelsa Urges Presidency to engage affected states in planning, implementation
The Bayelsa State Government has called on its federal counterpart to work closely with flood prone states in the planning and implementation of feasible measures to check the menace of flooding in the country.Read more
10. Sheraton Abuja Hotel shuts down
Capital Hotels Plc has disclosed that the company has temporarily shutdown Sheraton Abuja Hotel, amid majority stake acquisition by 22 Hospitality Limited, and disagreement with its facility manager, Marriott International.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...