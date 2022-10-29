Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt disowns CBN gov, Emefiele over plans to redesign Naira notes

The Federal Government on Friday distanced itself from the planned redesign of the Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

2. INEC cleans up voters’ register, 93.5m Nigerians eligible to vote in 2023 polls

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will publish the hard copies of new voters register at designated centres of the 8,809 Registration Areas and the 774 Local Government Areas across the country between November 12 and 25, for claim and objections by Nigerians.Read more

3. Appeal Court reverses sacking of Ebonyi gov, Umahi, deputy for dumping PDP

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Friday reversed a ruling of the Federal High Court also in Abuja which had sacked the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and his deputy, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

4. Rivers APC alleges PDP plotting to exclude opposition from 2023 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was plotting to exclude opposition parties from participating in the 2023 elections.Read more

5. Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA, to be heard November 18

A N20 billion suit filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been fixed for hearing on November 18.Read more

6. Lafarge Africa blames Naira/$ exchange rate for production challenges as revenue dips

The Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani, on Friday decried the exchange rate situation in Nigeria.Read more

7. Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives

South African billionaire, Elon Musk has taken control of the microblogging site, Twitter and has fired its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports.Read more

8. NSCDC arrests man for alleged N2.8m fraud in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 30-year-old for allegedly defrauding farmers of N2.8 million in Jigawa State.Read more

9. FLOOD MANAGEMENT: Bayelsa Urges Presidency to engage affected states in planning, implementation

The Bayelsa State Government has called on its federal counterpart to work closely with flood prone states in the planning and implementation of feasible measures to check the menace of flooding in the country.Read more

10. Sheraton Abuja Hotel shuts down

Capital Hotels Plc has disclosed that the company has temporarily shutdown Sheraton Abuja Hotel, amid majority stake acquisition by 22 Hospitality Limited, and disagreement with its facility manager, Marriott International.Read more

