Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 17th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.



1. PDP CRISIS: Bode George gives deadline for Ayu to step aside

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the South-West, Chief Bode George, has once again, insisted that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign and be replaced by a southerner before September 28 when campaigns for the 2023 election are scheduled to begin. Read more

2. Court nullifies Zamfara PDP governorship primary election

A Federal High court in Gusau, Zamfara State has nullified the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that held in the state. Read more

3. Court reserves judgment on suit seeking disqualification of APC candidates in Rivers

Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday reserved judgment on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly candidates in Rivers State. Read more

4. CJN’s confirmation, 2023 budget top Senate agenda – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday the confirmation of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and consideration of the 2023 budget proposals would top the lawmakers’ agenda when they return from their annual vacation next week. Read more

5. Court sets date for hearing on Nigerian govt’s suit against ASUU

The National Industrial Court, on Friday, set September 19 for hearing on the Federal Government’s request that the court force the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its seven-month strike. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 16th 2022

6. Investors dump Access Corp, Unity Bank shares as Nigeria’s capital market loses N35.1bn

The Nigerian stock market’s equity capitalization crashed by -0.13 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Azman Air settles with NCAA, resumes flights

Azman Air resumed operation hours after the company suspended its passenger operation amid disagreement with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other aviation agencies. Read more

8. Boko Haram chief executioner reputed to have killed over 1000 captives surrenders to troops in Borno

A dangerous Boko Haram chief executioner who was allegedly behind the killing of over 1000 captives has reportedly surrendered to troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in Borno State. Read more

9. Police arrests suspected owner of marijuana plantation in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspected owner of a marijuana plantation in Abuja. Read more

10. Waldrum invites 22 Super Falcons players for Japan friendly

22 Super Falcons players have been selected by Randy Waldrum for the team’s international exhibition game versus Japan in Kobe billed for month. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now