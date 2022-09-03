Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 3rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Plateau court acquits ex-Gov Jang of alleged N6.3bn corruption charges

A Plateau State High Court, Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted former Governor Jonah Jang, in a case of alleged N6.3 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

2. Kukah tags Nigeria’s political system ‘glorified feudalism’, calls for genuine leadership

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has blamed Nigeria’s stagnancy on its unarguably obsolete political system. Read more

3. Umahi files lawsuit against Agom-Eze in wake of senatorial primaries

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has revealed that he already instituted a lawsuit against Ann Agom-Eze, a contender for the state’s south senatorial ticket, after the latter alleged threats on her life. Read more

4. 2023: Peter Obi is part of Nigeria’s rotten system – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday dismissed the chances of his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

5. Court dismisses suit against PDP senatorial candidate in Kogi, Akpoti-Uduaghan

Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 2nd 2022

6. NGX: Demands for FCMB, other stocks raise market cap by N90bn

The Nigerian capital market’s total share value rose by 3 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. World Bank offers support to end fuel subsidy in Nigeria

The World Bank Group’s President, David Malpass, has stated that the bank is prepared to assist Nigeria in phasing off regressive fuel subsidies while enhancing social assistance for the poor and vulnerable. Read more

8. Police arrests four suspected armed robbers In Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Monday arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state. Read more

9. Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of solar batteries in Ekiti

Police on Friday arraigned two men at the Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for the alleged theft of 12 solar batteries valued at N2.4 million. Read more

10. Musa completes move to Turkish club Sivasspor, signs two-year contract

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has completed a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now