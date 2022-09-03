News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 3rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Plateau court acquits ex-Gov Jang of alleged N6.3bn corruption charges
A Plateau State High Court, Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted former Governor Jonah Jang, in a case of alleged N6.3 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more
2. Kukah tags Nigeria’s political system ‘glorified feudalism’, calls for genuine leadership
Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has blamed Nigeria’s stagnancy on its unarguably obsolete political system. Read more
3. Umahi files lawsuit against Agom-Eze in wake of senatorial primaries
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has revealed that he already instituted a lawsuit against Ann Agom-Eze, a contender for the state’s south senatorial ticket, after the latter alleged threats on her life. Read more
4. 2023: Peter Obi is part of Nigeria’s rotten system – Sowore
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday dismissed the chances of his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election. Read more
5. Court dismisses suit against PDP senatorial candidate in Kogi, Akpoti-Uduaghan
Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections. Read more
6. NGX: Demands for FCMB, other stocks raise market cap by N90bn
The Nigerian capital market’s total share value rose by 3 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
7. World Bank offers support to end fuel subsidy in Nigeria
The World Bank Group’s President, David Malpass, has stated that the bank is prepared to assist Nigeria in phasing off regressive fuel subsidies while enhancing social assistance for the poor and vulnerable. Read more
8. Police arrests four suspected armed robbers In Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi on Monday arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state. Read more
9. Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of solar batteries in Ekiti
Police on Friday arraigned two men at the Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for the alleged theft of 12 solar batteries valued at N2.4 million. Read more
10. Musa completes move to Turkish club Sivasspor, signs two-year contract
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has completed a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor. Read more
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...