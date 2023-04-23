Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 23rd of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Sowore scores Buhari low, says he dehumanized Nigerians

Barely few weeks to the expiration of Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore, an activist and former presidential candidate, has lamented what he described as Buhari’s poor performance in office.Read more

2. Gowon’s organisation gives reason for suspension of Abia prayer meeting

Nigeria Prays, an organisation funded by a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has given reason for the suspension of a prayer rally meant to usher in the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, in the state.Read more

3. Rights Group seeks resignation of Imo Gov, Uzodinma over recurring killings, insecurity

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) on Saturday, urged Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to withdraw from the state’s governorship campaign.Read more

4. EFCC targets fraudsters hiding under real estate business

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has resolved to beam its searchlight on suspected fraudsters hiding under the real estate industry, a lawyer with the commission said on Saturday.Read more

5. Four more students of FGC Yauri kidnapped since 2021 regain freedom

Four more students of the Federal Government College (FGC) Yauri, in Kebbi State, have regained their freedom, after two years in the kidnappers’ den.Read more

6. Stock roundup: Nigeria’s stock market trades N15.6 shares in four days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market splashed N15.62 billion on 3.920 billion shares in 16,856 deals this week.Read more

7. Nigeria to earn N180bn from concession of fire, cassava projects

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) said on Saturday the Federal Government would earn N180 billion in revenue from investment in cassava and fire detection technology in 15 years.Read more

8. Nigerian govt sets up committee to rescue nationals in Sudan

The Federal Government has set up a committee to rescue Nigerian citizens trapped in troubled Sudan.Read more

9. Building collapses inside Sango police barracks Ibadan

A building with a block of flats inside the Sango Police Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State, collapsed on Saturday evening.Read more

10. Real Madrid cut Barca lead to eight points with Celta Vigo win

Real Madrid have cut down to eight points, Barcelona’s lead in La Liga after they defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.Read more

