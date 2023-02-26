Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 26th February 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC postpones Reps election in Edo over omission of Labour Party logo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been forced to postpone the House of Representatives election in Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency.Read more

2. Tinubu, Osinbajo win polling units

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have both won their polling units for their party.Read more

3. Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in 10 Aso Rock polling units

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won 10 polling units at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

4. Kwankwaso laments bottlenecks in 2023 election process

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has bemoaned the stressful process involved in voting.Read more

5. Ondo LP laments missing party logo on ballot papers, demands shift in elections

The Ondo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has lamented the omission of the party’s logo from the ballot papers sent to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

6. ‘This is a more credible election’, Atiku hails electoral process

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has hailed the electoral process so far.Read more

7. Why Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola is building credit in Africa

The key to unlocking the full potential of Africa’s economies is to increase access to credit, according to Flutterwave CEO and founder Olugbenga “GB” Agboola.Read more

8. ICPC arrests nine suspected vote-buyers in Osun, Ondo, 3 others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested nine suspected vote-buyers in five states during Saturday elections.Read more

9. Vote-buying: EFCC arrests varsity lecturer with N306,700 in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, for alleged vote-buying.Read more

10. Flying Eagles into AFCON Q’final after beating Mozambique

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have zoomed into the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Mozambique in their final group A game on Saturday night.Read more

