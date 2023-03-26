Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 26th March, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Appeal Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, Friday evening, dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, from last month’s election.Read more
2. Abia Assembly dismisses rumours on planned impeachment of Gov Ikpeazu
The Abia State House of Assembly on Saturday described as outright falsehood reports on the planned impeachment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by the lawmakers.Read more
3. Osun: Oyetola rejects Appeal Court ruling, vows to go to Supreme Court
Adegboyega Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, on Friday, revealed that he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may appeal the decision of the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court.Read more
4. Lagos: Ohanaeze dismisses rift between Igbos, Yoruba, blames political rascals
The Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has dismissed rumors of war between Igbos and Youruba in the country.Read more
5. INEC to present certificates of return to new governors, lawmakers next week
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date for the presentation of the Certificates of Return to the winners of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.Read more
6. Women protest Adamawa governorship election results, INEC promises credible supplementary poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday promised to conduct a credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.Read more
7. Orjiako denies breach of Seplat’s operational guidelines, demands compensation
The former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, A.B.C Orjiako, has responded to the allegation that he breached the company’s operational guidelines.Read more
8. NSCDC arrests three suspected vandals in Jigawa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals in Taura local government area of Jigawa State.Read more
9. Nigeria’s defence chief claims over 50,000 Boko Haram insurgents, families surrendered to troops in North-East
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Saturday 51,828 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to troops under the Operation Safe Corridor programme in the North-East.Read more
10. NFF reads riot act to Super Eagles after shock loss to Guinea-Bissau
Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), declared on Saturday that any football player who wants to wear the country’s green-white-green jersey at any level must now demonstrate a visible total commitment that implies patriotic fervor in addition to competence and current form.Read more
