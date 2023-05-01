Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 30th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-gov Yari meets Buhari, pushes for zoning of Senate president to North

The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.Read more

2. ‘Only the blind would accept that Nigeria’s presidential election was credible,’ LP replies Lai Mohammed

The Labour Party (LP) has insisted that the February 25 presidential election was fraught with irregularities.Read more

3. Presidency presents Buhari’s scorecard as tenure winds down

The Presidency on Sunday released a 90-page Fact Sheet highlighting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years.Read more

4. Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa joins speakership race

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has declared his intention to join the race for the next speaker of the lower legislative Chamber.Read more

5. CBN dismisses rumour on planned withdrawal of new Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed a report on the planned phase-out of the new Naira notes from circulation.Read more

6. Dangote, 2 others net over N600bn in three months

Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, and Lafarge Cement Plc, the three cement producers listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), collectively generated N604.89 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023.Read more

7. Two dead, 12 injured in Kogi auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in an auto crash along the Zariagi-Okene road in Kogi State on Sunday.Read more

8. NDLEA raids Adamawa factory supplying illicit drug to Cameroon, Chad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday raided a factory supplying Akuskura psychoactive substance to Chad, Cameroon, and Niger Republic in Adamawa State.Read more

9. Troops kill 3 suspected bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Sunday killed three suspected bandits in an ambush at the Anka-Dan Kapani crossing, Anka local government area of Zamfara State.Read more

10. Salernitana ruin Napoli party as Osimhen, teammates forced to wait for title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates have been forced to wait for the Serie A title after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday.Read more

