Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 30th of April, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Kano governor-elect will review Sanusi’s dethronement — Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Saturday the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, would review the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.Read more
2. Resident doctors to embark on strike in 14 days over salary structure
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to increase the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).Read more
3. Nigerian govt confirms availability of Eagles Square for Workers’ Day celebration
The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed the availability of the Eagle Square in Abuja for the May Day celebration slated for Monday.Read more
4. ‘Proper planning required’ – Obi backs Buhari on postponement of national census
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared his support for the postponement of the 2023 national census by President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more
5. Ortom applauds Buhari for ‘listening to advice’ on census
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the postponement of this year’s national population census.Read more
6. Shareholders lose N12.6bn amidst Otedola’s disinvestment in Transcorp
The billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s exit from Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) has resulted in a 9.93 percent drop in shareholders’ investment value.Read more
7. Elumelu confirms buying extra N6bn shares to tighten control on Transcorp, Otedola unusually mute
Tony Elumelu has confirmed that he bought another 1.99 billion shares in Transnational Corporation (Transcorp), while Otedola stayed silent amid exit reports.Read more
8. 13 escape death in Cross River building collapse
A two-storey building under construction collapsed in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.Read more
9. Police arrests couple for self-kidnap in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a couple for alleged self-kidnap in the state.Read more
10. Ex-Lagos marathon champion Naibet wins maiden Abuja int’l race
The Abuja International Marathon on Saturday produced its first set of champions as Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibet and Bahrain runner Ruth Jebet emerged as the winners of the men’s and women’s categories respectively.Read more
