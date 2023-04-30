Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 30th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kano governor-elect will review Sanusi’s dethronement — Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Saturday the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, would review the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.Read more

2. Resident doctors to embark on strike in 14 days over salary structure

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to increase the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).Read more

3. Nigerian govt confirms availability of Eagles Square for Workers’ Day celebration

The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed the availability of the Eagle Square in Abuja for the May Day celebration slated for Monday.Read more

4. ‘Proper planning required’ – Obi backs Buhari on postponement of national census

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared his support for the postponement of the 2023 national census by President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

5. Ortom applauds Buhari for ‘listening to advice’ on census

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the postponement of this year’s national population census.Read more

6. Shareholders lose N12.6bn amidst Otedola’s disinvestment in Transcorp

The billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s exit from Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) has resulted in a 9.93 percent drop in shareholders’ investment value.Read more

7. Elumelu confirms buying extra N6bn shares to tighten control on Transcorp, Otedola unusually mute

Tony Elumelu has confirmed that he bought another 1.99 billion shares in Transnational Corporation (Transcorp), while Otedola stayed silent amid exit reports.Read more

8. 13 escape death in Cross River building collapse

A two-storey building under construction collapsed in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.Read more

9. Police arrests couple for self-kidnap in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a couple for alleged self-kidnap in the state.Read more

10. Ex-Lagos marathon champion Naibet wins maiden Abuja int’l race

The Abuja International Marathon on Saturday produced its first set of champions as Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibet and Bahrain runner Ruth Jebet emerged as the winners of the men’s and women’s categories respectively.Read more

