Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 5th March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. With 57 senators and 162 Reps, APC retains control as INEC releases number of elected NASS members
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will issue certificates of return to 423 newly elected members of the National Assembly next week.Read more
2. Osun PDP dismisses claim on Adeleke’s planned defection to APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has claims about the planned defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
3. Buhari jets out to Qatar for UN conference
President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday leave for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.Read more
4. INEC admits hitches in presidential election, to bar erring staff from March 11 polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday admitted the hitches in last weekend’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 3rd March 2023
6. Pakistani PM congratulates Tinubu on success in Nigeria’s election
The Pakistani Prime Minister, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday, congratulated the Nigerian President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his success in last weekend’s presidential election.Read more
7. NNPP candidate, Oguntoyinbo, rules out withdrawal from Ogun governorship election
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has dismissed the rumour about his withdrawal from the state governorship race.Read more
8. Gunmen abduct monarch’s wives, son in Taraba
Gunmen on Friday night abducted the three family members of Dan-Salama Adamu, the head of Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi local government area of Taraba State.Read more
9. Police arrests 16 suspected political thugs in Cross River
Police operatives in Cross River have arrested 16 suspected political thugs in the state.Read more
10. EPL: Arsenal win five-goal thriller as Chelsea end winless run
Arsenal clinched a superb victory in a five-goal thriller against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Read more
