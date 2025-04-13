Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 13

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Akpoti-Uduaghan challenges Akpabio’s petition, urges IGP to investigate alleged threat to her life

Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss a petition filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

2. Lagos to hold local council election on July 12

The Lagos State government has scheduled the election in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in the state for July 12.Read more

3. Nigerian govt rejects claim on exclusion of North-East from special agro-industrial processing zones

The Federal Government has debunked a claim on the exclusion of the North-East from the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.Read more

4. US Mission releases new visa requirements for Nigerians

The United States mission has changed the interview requirements for Nigerian applying for visa to America.Read more

5. Seven dead, many injured in Borno explosion

At least seven persons died when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents went off along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Borno State on Saturday.Read more

6. Ukrainian support for terrorism in the Sahel region extends to Nigeria?

The international support for terrorism in the Sahel region now has a transboundary form, taking foot in Nigerian territory.Read more

7. Afreximbank projects 4% GDP growth for Africa in 2025

The pan-African multilateral financial institution, African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), has projected the continent’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow by 4.0 percent despite the global economic fragility.Read more

8. Driver, conductor flee as bus kills pedestrian, injures 2 in Lagos

A speeding bus killed one person and injured two others in the Iyana Ejigbo area of Lagos on Saturday.Read more

9. Nkem Owoh recounts trauma suffered after his brother was killed during Buhari’s regime

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh has painfully shared the emotional trauma he was made to endure when his brother, Bartholomew Owoh, was executed on April 10, 1985, under General Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime.Read more

10. Christian Chukwu, a symbol of excellence and patriotism – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of former captain of the country’s national soccer team, Christian Chukwu.Read more

