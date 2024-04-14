Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. New automated system sees govt revenue from MDAs surge by massive 442%

Nigeria’s government-owned enterprises, ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) witnessed a significant boost in revenue collection, remitting a staggering N835.7 billion to the federal government in February 2024.Read more

2. Police arrests 20 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators over invasion of Oyo secretariat

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators over Saturday’s alleged invasion of the State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.Read more

3. Gunmen attack ex-Gov Ortom’s aide, abduct wife

Gunmen on Friday attacked an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Benue State, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, and abducted his wife and house help.Read more

4. Tinubu promises to improve access to education through distance learning

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to promote Open and Distance Learning (ODL) to improve access to higher education in the country.Read more

5. APC clears Aiyedatiwa, Kekemeke, Jimoh Ibrahim, 13 other governorship aspirants in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the 16 governorship aspirants in Ondo State.Read more

6. Uroghide, others dump PDP for APC in Edo

A senator representing Edo South, Matthew Uroghide, on Saturday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

7. Nigeria’s oil sales plummet as Europe’s demand shifts

Nigeria’s oil exports are facing a significant hurdle as a decline in European demand creates a buyer’s market.Read more

8. Pipeline woes cripple Nigeria’s oil production, raising concerns

Nigeria’s oil production has taken a hit due to problems plaguing the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), according to a statement released by the Federal Government (FG) on Friday.Read more

9. Suspected cultist dies after clashes in Lagos

A 25-year-old suspected cultist died on Friday in the Ajegunle part of Lagos State.Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd draw at Bournemouth after Man City beat Luton to go top

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Saturday night.Read more

