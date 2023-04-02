Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 2, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Ex-LP chairman explains why Rhodes-Vivour lost bid for Lagos gov’ship seat
Kayode Salako, the former chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, has alleged that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the party’s candidate for governor in the state, developed an inflated sense of self-importance when the party won the state on February 25 during the presidential election.Read more
2. Kano gov-elect, Yusuf, warns against giving loans to outgoing Ganduje-led govt
Barely few days to May 29 inauguration, Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned lenders against giving Ganduje-led administration loans.Read more
3. It’s not impossible for an Igbo man to be governor in Lagos one day —Lawmaker, Idimogu
A two-term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu has stated that it is not impossible for a non-indigene, or a person of Igbo descent, to become governor of the state one day.Read more
4. Adamawa APC suspends campaign DG for withholding food items meant for supporters
The Adamawa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Aishatu Binani Dahiru Campaign Director General, Ahmed Barata, over alleged anti-party activities.Read more
5. ACF charges Nigerian govt to prosecute interim govt plotters for treason
A leader of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr Mohammed Ghali-Alaaya, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to arrest and prosecute anyone found supporting interim government in whatever guise in the country.Read more
6. First Bank, Union Bank’s investors to wait longer for 2022 financial statements
First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) and Union Bank of Nigeria have delayed the release of their Audited Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2022.Read more
7. Economist explains Nigeria’s ‘poor ability’ to repay debt despite having capacity to do so
The chief economist of KPMG Nigeria, Oyeyemi Kale, said Nigeria’s ability to repay its N46.25 trillion loan is poor due to low revenue generation.Read more
8. Nigerian govt approves N15bn for repatriation of IDPs from Niger, Chad, Cameroon
The federal government has released the sum of N15 billion for the repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) from the three neighbouring countries.Read more
9. Police reportedly arrest Eze Igbo threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos
The Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been nabbed in a midnight raid by operatives of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Security (DSS).Read more
10. Aston Villa stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa pulled off a stunning display at Stamford Bridge as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday.Read more
