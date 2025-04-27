Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 27

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Nigerian govt promises to reduce inflation, create more jobs

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Saturday that the Federal Government plans to reduce the inflation rate to a single digit and create more jobs in the country.Read more

2. NGX ROUNDUP: Equities market snaps 3-week losing streak as investors gain N966bn

The Nigerian equities market snapped its three-week losing streak in April, posting a strong rebound as investors recorded a ₦966 billion gain over the week.Read more

3. British govt deports 43 failed asylum seekers, convicted persons, others to Nigeria, Ghana

The British government has deported 43 individuals to Nigeria and Ghana.Read more

4. Wike orders crackdown on illegal hospitals in FCT

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered a total clampdown on unregistered hospitals and quack medical personnel operating in the city.Read more

5. Driver injured as truck plunges from Lagos bridge

A driver was severely injured as a truck plunged from the Pen Cinema Bridge in the Agege area of Lagos on Saturday.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 26

6. Nigerian govt to reopen Enugu Airport on Monday

The Federal Government will reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for flight operations on Monday.Read more

7. Abia govt dismisses defection rumours, says Otti not in talks to dump LP for APC

The Abia State Government has firmly denied claims suggesting that Governor Alex Otti is considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

8. ‘Hypocrisy has never been this fashionable’, Atiku compares cross-party meetings amid PDP defections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lashed out at what he described as growing hypocrisy and selective outrage in Nigeria’s political discourse, following backlash over his recent meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

9. Nigerian Army disowns fake recruitment advert, urges public vigilance

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from a recruitment advertisement currently circulating online, warning citizens that the announcement is fraudulent.Read more

10. WhatsApp to appeal $220m fine upheld by Nigerian tribunal

WhatsApp announced on Saturday its intention to swiftly seek a stay of execution and appeal a ruling by Nigeria’s Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, which upheld a $220 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now