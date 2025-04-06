Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 6

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Umahi says 30km of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway ready for May commissioning

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has affirmed that 30 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be ready for commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 25, 2025.Read more

2. Edo Gov Okpebholo dismisses appeal threat, says PDP ‘wasting money on court cases’

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has expressed confidence that his victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election will be upheld, despite a pending appeal by his opponent, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

3. Soludo wins APGA governorship ticket in Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Saturday, secured the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket to contest the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.Read more

4. PDP shifts Anambra governorship primary to April 8

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its governorship primary to April 8 in Anambra State.Read more

5. Tinubu vows gunmen behind Plateau attacks won’t escape punishment

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday vowed that the gunmen responsible for the recent attacks in Plateau State would not go unpunished.Read more

6. Abia governor to retire from politics at the end of tenure

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has ruled out any plans to contest for a Senate seat at the end of his tenure.Read more

7. CBN moves to stabilize forex market with $197.7m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday supplied a total of $197.71 million to the foreign exchange market through sales to authourised dealers.Read more

8. Court to hear Ecobank’s suit against Otudeko’s son over disputed First Bank shares April 15

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed April 15, 2025, for the hearing of a suit filed by Ecobank Nigeria Plc against Obafemi Otudeko, managing director of Honeywell Group and son of former FBN Holdings chairman, Oba Otudeko, over the acquisition of 6.31 billion shares in First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings.Read more

9. Mr Macaroni reacts to claims Patience Jonathan detained 15 domestic workers since 2019

Nigerian actor, content creator, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known asDebo Adedayo, has reacted to claims that First Lady Patience Jonathan detained no fewer than 15 of her domestic staff since 2019 over missing jewelry.Read more

10. EPL: Arsenal drop points at Everton as Wolves boost survival hopes

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in their Premier League meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday.Read more

