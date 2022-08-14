Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC will run issue-based campaign on 2023 elections – Keyamo

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, said on Friday the party would refrain from abusing opposition parties during its campaign for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. Nigerian lawmakers lack the guts to impeach Buhari – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday dismissed the National Assembly’s impeachment plot against President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

3. ‘Nigerians don’t value good leaders until they leave office,’ Oshiomhole praises Jonathan

The former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for leaving behind enviable legacies in the country. Read more

4. Peter Obi visits Owerri, as mega rally hits Cross River (VIDEO)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited Owerri, Imo state capital, to commission a campaign house donated by a member of the party. Read more

5. ‘You aren’t in charge of results,’ Aisha Yesufu replies Adeyanju over remark on Obi’s 2023 chances

The Co-convener of the BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday, slammed an activist, Deji Adeyanju over his remark on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday August 13th 2022

6. BudgIT’s report on salary payment in Ebonyi false – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has faulted a report by a civic-tech organisation, BudgIT, listing the state among the 12 owing workers’ salaries in the country. Read more

7. Nigerian govt faults BudgIT’s report on Edo, demands apology

The Federal Government on Friday asked the civic-tech organisation, BudgIT, to apologise to the Edo State government for listing the state as one of the 12 owing workers’ salaries in the country. Read more

8. EFCC arrests two clerics, 5 others for alleged internet fraud in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State. Read more

9. Police arrests 4 suspected car snatchers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four suspected snatchers in the state. Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd thrashed at Brentford; Arsenal, Man City win; Everton lose to Villa

Manchester United continued their woeful display in their second game of the Premier League season as they fell 4-0 to Brentford. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now