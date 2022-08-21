Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 21st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obasanjo cautions Gbajabiamila, others on Tinubu’s endorsement claim

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over claims on his endorsement. Read more

2. Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, blasts APC over terrible economic policies

Daniel Bwala, spokesman to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as terrible economic policies in the country. Read more

3. APC disowns viral list of appointment into presidential campaign council

The politicking season has witnessed a lot of disinformation and misinformation with a lot of stakeholders scheming against one another in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections. Read more

4. LG boss accuses Gov. Lalong of destroying democrary

The embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, has blamed Governor Simon Lalong for the non-payment of workers’ salaries in the council. Read more

5. Northern Elders charge Nigerian govt to arrest crude oil thieves, save economy from total collapse

In the face of monumental oil theft in the country, the Northern Elders Forum has challenged the Nigerian government to deal with those involved in the crime decisively for the economic benefit of Nigeria. Read more

6. Investment into Nigerian stock market falls, as investors sell off shares in Japaul Gold, PZ

Over 823.005 million shares were traded in 17,482 deals worth N12.228 billion this week, against the 1.511 billion shares that exchanged hands last week in 20,074 deals, valued at N13.547 billion. Read more

7. 2,249 deceased workers’ families share N12.3bn in three months

The family members of 2,249 deceased workers got N12.3 billion benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme between April and June this year. Read more

8. Gunmen kill Islamic cleric in Yobe

Gunmen on Saturday killed an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami-Gashua, at Jajimaji, Karasuwa local government area of Yobe State. Read more

9. Police arrests bandit, recovers 2 rifles in Kaduna

Personnel of Operation Restore Peace on Thursday arrested a suspected bandit and recovered two rifles in Kaduna State. Read more

10. Dortmund lose to Werder Bremen despite being two goals up at 88 minutes

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in a five-goal thriller by Werder Bremen in a German Bundesliga encounter on Saturday evening. Read more

