Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 7th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘You’re suffering from political amnesia, need prayer,’ APC blasts Amosun over remarks on Abiodun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Saturday blasted the state’s former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, over the controversial remarks on his successor, Dapo Abiodun. Read more

2. IPOB plans rallies in three UK cities to drum support for Kanu’s release

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has concluded plans to hold what it describes as mega rallies in three cities in the United Kingdom to drum up support in Europe for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), since last year. Read more

3. LAGOS GUBER RACE: APC chieftain, Igbokwe, writes off Jandor as ‘small boy’

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has played down the chances of the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor in the state. Read more

4. Abia APC group accuses Orji Kalu of fueling disunity, anti-party activities

A group within the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegies of the Abia Rescue Movement (ARM), has accused former Governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, of fueling disunity in the party as well as involvement in anti-party activities. Read more

5. Police gives reason for arrest of Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Yohanna Margif. Read more

6. ‘Prevail on ASUU to suspend 173-day-old strike,’ Presidency tells Nigerians

The presidency on Saturday urged parents to join the Federal Government in begging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike. Read more

7. First Bank investors lose N1.79bn, as court seals headquarters, seizes properties over debt

During the week, First Bank investors lost N1.79 billion in five days of trading, coupled with the FCT High Court Enforcement Unit in Abuja, shutting down the operation of First Bank over a debt. Read more

8. Abducted Ondo village head, 3 others regain freedom

The abducted village head of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of Ondo State, Mukaila Bello and three other persons have regained their freedom. Read more

9. Gunmen kill two police inspectors, 4 others in Kogi

Gunmen on Friday killed six persons, including two police inspectors during an attack in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State. Read more

10. Iwobi in action as Everton lose to Chelsea; Aribo’s Southampton beaten at Spurs

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Goodson Park on Saturday. Read more

