Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 11, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari will leave behind safer, more diversified economy in 2023 —Gambari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has again said his principal would leave behind a safer and more diversified economy when he lives office in 2023.Read more

2. Gov Fintiri says Emefiele bitter, targeting politicians with withdrawal limit policy

The governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has claimed that the political class is the target of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new cash withdrawal limit policy.Read more

3. 2023: US bodies worried IPOB, Amotekun, Ebubeagu are recipes for post election violence

Concerned about the actions of separatist organizations and unofficial security forces in the South-East and South-West, a delegation from two American-based institutes have warned that these developments could pave the way for post-election unrest in 2023.Read more

4. 10 governorship candidates sign peace accord in Adamawa

10 out of the 15 governorship candidates in Adamawa State on Saturday signed a peace accord ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 7, 2022

5. Gov. Abiodun, Ogun PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, at war over alleged N86bn debt

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, and Ladi Adebutu, the PDP’s candidate for governor in the state, engaged in verbal sparring on Friday over an estimated N86.21 billion government debt within a year.Read more

6. Nigeria’s debt rises further, hits N44.06trn

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that the total debt stock of Nigeria has increased to N44.06 trillion as of September 2022.Read more

7. Nigeria sold N1.7tn worth of goods to African nations in 9 months – NBS

Nigeria sold goods worth N1.7 trillion to other countries in Africa in the first nine months of this year.Read more

8. Fire guts Anambra Timber market

Fire on Saturday evening gutted the Ogbo Osisi Timber Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed many shops.Read more

9. Police foils bandits’ attack, arrests informants in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have foiled bandits’ attacks on two communities in the Zurmi and Shinkafi local government areas of the state.Read more

10. Morocco set World Cup record after knocking Portugal out to reach semis

Morocco have become the first African team to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup after defeating Portugal in a quarterfinal clash in Qatar.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now