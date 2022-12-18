Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 18 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. STAMP DUTY: HURIWA shades Garba Shehu, tasks EFCC to probe N89trn fraud allegation

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday tasked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the alleged theft of stamp duty proceeds of N89 trillion.Read more

2. El-Rufai secures $6m loan from Indian bank for Kaduna light rail, BRT

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that Kaduna State has obtained a $6 million loan from the Indian Xing Bank to construct a light rail system that would run from Rigachikun to Maraban Rido as well as a French concessionary line of credit for the construction of a bus rapid transit system (BRT).Read more

3. Kanu finally disowns Simon Ekpa, calls him impostor

Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, disowned his controversial self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa.Read more

4. Nigerian military says it’ll open itself for NHRC probe over report of alleged forced abortions

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), on Friday, urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to look into the reports of forced abortions of the wives of North-Eastern terrorists who have repented.Read more

5. Nigeria’s electoral system continues to improve since 2015 –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday that the electoral system in the country has continued to improve since 2015.Read more

6. ‘Colour does not tackle inflation’, Rewane disagrees with CBN on benefit of policies

Bismarck Rewane, managing director and CEO of Financial Directives has expressed a different opinion on the impact of cash withdrawal limit and new naira notes.Read more

7. Nigerian banks still dispensing old notes from ATMs 48 hours after new notes begin circulation

Nigerian banks are still dispensing old notes to their customers using their Automatic Teller Machine, checks by Ripples Nigeria has revealed.Read more

8. Police arrest kidnappers posing as hunter group in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested six suspected kidnappers in Uvwie Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.Read more

9. Ogun communities get attack notice from suspected killer herdsmen

Suspected killer herdsmen have written a letter to some communities in Ogun State, notifying them of imminent reprisal attack in December and January next year.Read more

10. Croatia overcome Morocco in entertaining game to win World Cup bronze

Croatia defeated Morocco in the third place playoff match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to finish as bronze winners.Read more

