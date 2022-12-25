News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday December 25th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. BORDER CLOSURE: Melaye accuses Buhari’s govt of scamming Nigerians
The war of words between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the border closure and its implications for Nigerians has taken a new turn.Read more
2. I hope my successor will build on my successes, Buhari says in last Christmas message to Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that it is his hope that whoever succeeds him as president next year will build on his successes in infrastructure, food security, anti-corruption, security, and energy sufficiency.Read more
3. IGP counsels Enugu command, INEC on ways to halt attack on electoral umpire’s offices
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has urged police personnel in Ebonyi State to ensure that the incessant burning of Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) offices stops immediately.Read more
4. IPOB: Ekpa dares Soludo on plan to end sit-at-home order
Self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has slammed Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, over his vow to end sit-at-home order in his state.Read more
5. ‘You remain expelled from PDP, can’t speak for us,’ Wike replies Secondus
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday berated the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, over the statement credited to the latter on the party’s crisis.Read more
6. Car owners to pay more, as NAICOM raises motor insurance premium by 200%
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has raised the claims and cost of insurance on all classes of motor insurance including motorcycles.Read more
7. Panel uncovers 55 more vehicles allegedly taken away by ex-Osun officials
The Osun Asset Recovery Committee has uncovered 55 more vehicles valued at N1.5 billion allegedly taken away by officials in former governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.Read more
8. Fire guts foam industry in Anambra
An early morning fire on Saturday gutted the Mater Foam Industry in Obosi, Anambra State.Read more
9. Police bans sale of fireworks in Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has banned the sale, and use of all kinds of fire-crackers in the nation’s capital.Read more
10. 2023: Gov Mohammed charges politicians on sportsmanship
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday urged political parties and their candidates to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship in the 2023 general elections.Read more
