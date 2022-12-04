Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 4, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi finally releases 2023 election manifest

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday released his campaign manifesto for the 2023 general election.Read more

2. Atiku charges people with disabilities to reject APC in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday urged Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general elections.Read more

3. NLC, TUC warn Buhari govt on lingering fuel scarcity, threatens strike

The Federal Government has been urged by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to end the country’s gasoline shortages and price increases.Read more

4. Kalu dismisses claim on US embassy’s rejection of Tinubu’s visa application

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday dismissed a rumour that the United States Embassy rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visa application to enter the country.Read more

5. ‘Obi’s victory in 2023 will return Nigeria to stone age,’ APC chieftain, Umar Oscar claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the North-West, Abdulhamid Umar Oscar, on Saturday, warned the people of the region against voting for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.Read more

6. Access Holdings completes sigma pension acquisition

Access Holdings Plc, trading as Access Corporation, has announced the completion of its acquisition of an indirect equity stake in Sigma and the merger of its subsidiary, First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL) with Sigma.Read more

7. MTN eyes another 5G license as Nigerian govt earns $500m from auction

The Federal Government has generated over $500 million from the 5G spectrum licence auction.Read more

8. MURIC charges police to fish out Delta mosque attackers

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the police in Delta State to fish out perpetrators of Friday’s attack on a mosque attack in the Ughelli area of the state.Read more

9. Gunmen shoot three in Ogun communities

Gunmen on Friday morning shot three people in some communities in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.Read more

10. Messi scores as Argentina defeat Australia to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Lionel Messi scored to see Argentina defeat Australia in a World Cup round of 16 clash on Saturday night.Read more

