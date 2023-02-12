Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 12, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Supreme Court fumes, warns against ‘unwarranted’ attacks on judiciary
The Supreme Court on Saturday slammed Nigerians venting venomous comments on the judiciary following its recent judgements which affirmed former Governor of the Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as APC senatorial candidates in February 25 elections.Read more
2. Niger slams lawsuit against Nigerian govt over naira redesign, demands deadline extension
Niger State government has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government of Nigeria over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Supreme Court.Read more
3. Naira, fuel scarcity orchestrated to make Tinubu lose at polls —Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has described the sufferings occasioned by scarcity of new notes and fuel as a calculated attempt to stop All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the forthcoming presidential election.Read more
4. Buhari to unveil police operational vehicles, others for 2023 elections
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday unveil new equipment acquired by the Federal Government to improve the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force on crowd control and other operations ahead of the general elections.Read more
5. PDP guber candidate, Jandor, accuses Lagos govt of complicity in attack on Labour Party supporters
The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, has accused the state government of complicity in the attack on the Labour Party supporters in the state.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 8th 2023
6. CBN debunk claims, says Nigeria has capacity to print new naira notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria had debunked media reports that the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company lacks the capacity to print new naira notes.Read more
7. Naira redesign to promote financial inclusion, tackle banditry — CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Saturday the redesign of the naira notes was initiated to make Nigeria’s monetary policy decisions more effective, and promote financial inclusion.Read more
8. Adamawa gets new commissioner of police
A new Commissioner of Police has taken over in Adamawa State.Read more
9. Nigerian military dismisses claims on planned disruption of 2023 elections, coup
The Nigerian armed forces on Saturday dismissed claims that some of its officers met with one of the presidential candidates in this month’s election with a view to disrupting the poll and causing havoc in different parts of the country.Read more
10. Real Madrid edge Al-Hilal in eight-goal thriller to win Club World Cup
European champions Real Madrid overcame Al-Hilal in an eight-goal thriller at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday night to seal a fifth title in nine years.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...