Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court fumes, warns against ‘unwarranted’ attacks on judiciary

The Supreme Court on Saturday slammed Nigerians venting venomous comments on the judiciary following its recent judgements which affirmed former Governor of the Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as APC senatorial candidates in February 25 elections.Read more

2. Niger slams lawsuit against Nigerian govt over naira redesign, demands deadline extension

Niger State government has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government of Nigeria over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Supreme Court.Read more

3. Naira, fuel scarcity orchestrated to make Tinubu lose at polls —Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has described the sufferings occasioned by scarcity of new notes and fuel as a calculated attempt to stop All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the forthcoming presidential election.Read more

4. Buhari to unveil police operational vehicles, others for 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday unveil new equipment acquired by the Federal Government to improve the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force on crowd control and other operations ahead of the general elections.Read more

5. PDP guber candidate, Jandor, accuses Lagos govt of complicity in attack on Labour Party supporters

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, has accused the state government of complicity in the attack on the Labour Party supporters in the state.Read more

6. CBN debunk claims, says Nigeria has capacity to print new naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria had debunked media reports that the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company lacks the capacity to print new naira notes.Read more

7. Naira redesign to promote financial inclusion, tackle banditry — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Saturday the redesign of the naira notes was initiated to make Nigeria’s monetary policy decisions more effective, and promote financial inclusion.Read more

8. Adamawa gets new commissioner of police

A new Commissioner of Police has taken over in Adamawa State.Read more

9. Nigerian military dismisses claims on planned disruption of 2023 elections, coup

The Nigerian armed forces on Saturday dismissed claims that some of its officers met with one of the presidential candidates in this month’s election with a view to disrupting the poll and causing havoc in different parts of the country.Read more

10. Real Madrid edge Al-Hilal in eight-goal thriller to win Club World Cup

European champions Real Madrid overcame Al-Hilal in an eight-goal thriller at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday night to seal a fifth title in nine years.Read more

