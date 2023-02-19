Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 19th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. The Economist picks Peter Obi as Nigeria’s ‘hope of change’ after decades of leadership failures
With just seven days to the presidential election, the Economist has picked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as Nigeria’s beacon of hope after decades of leadership challenges.Read more
2. Lagos, Kaduna, 8 others ask Supreme Court to set aside Buhari’s directive on naira swap
Lagos, Kaduna, and eight other states have asked the Supreme Court to set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the redesign of the naira notes.Read more
3. 2023: AA, APP, ADC, 2 others adopt Atiku
Five political parties on Saturday adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as their candidate in next weekend’s election.Read more
4. ‘Atiku unfair to us, we don’t know him,’ Northern elders deny endorsing PDP candidate
A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Seidu Baba, said on Saturday the forum has not adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate in next weekend’s election.Read more
5. Oshiomhole slams Obaseki for demanding arrest over naira protests
The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, slammed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for demanding his arrest over the violent protests in the state.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 17, 2023
6. Nigerian banks’ investments fall amid CBN’s mishandling of naira redesign
Nigerian banks lost their appeal as lucrative investment destinations in the capital market this week following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) mishandling of the naira redesign policy.Read more
7. NNPC signs MoU to start crude oil exploration in Gambia
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of The Gambia to explore and develop crude oil in the West African nation.Read more
8. Building, filling station razed in Ondo tanker explosion
Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a tanker explosion at Idanre community, Idanre local government area of Ondo State on Saturday.Read more
9. Three officers dead as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed three police officers during an attack on a station in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.Read more
10. EPL: Chelsea lose again, Man City’s title hopes suffer blow as Liverpool win
Chelsea continued their poor run in the Premier League this season as they got stunned by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...