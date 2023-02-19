Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 19th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. The Economist picks Peter Obi as Nigeria’s ‘hope of change’ after decades of leadership failures

With just seven days to the presidential election, the Economist has picked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as Nigeria’s beacon of hope after decades of leadership challenges.Read more

2. Lagos, Kaduna, 8 others ask Supreme Court to set aside Buhari’s directive on naira swap

Lagos, Kaduna, and eight other states have asked the Supreme Court to set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the redesign of the naira notes.Read more

3. 2023: AA, APP, ADC, 2 others adopt Atiku

Five political parties on Saturday adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as their candidate in next weekend’s election.Read more

4. ‘Atiku unfair to us, we don’t know him,’ Northern elders deny endorsing PDP candidate

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Seidu Baba, said on Saturday the forum has not adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate in next weekend’s election.Read more

5. Oshiomhole slams Obaseki for demanding arrest over naira protests

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, slammed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for demanding his arrest over the violent protests in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 17, 2023

6. Nigerian banks’ investments fall amid CBN’s mishandling of naira redesign

Nigerian banks lost their appeal as lucrative investment destinations in the capital market this week following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) mishandling of the naira redesign policy.Read more

7. NNPC signs MoU to start crude oil exploration in Gambia

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of The Gambia to explore and develop crude oil in the West African nation.Read more

8. Building, filling station razed in Ondo tanker explosion

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a tanker explosion at Idanre community, Idanre local government area of Ondo State on Saturday.Read more

9. Three officers dead as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed three police officers during an attack on a station in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea lose again, Man City’s title hopes suffer blow as Liverpool win

Chelsea continued their poor run in the Premier League this season as they got stunned by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now