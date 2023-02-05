Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 5th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Presidential election’s outcome will shock El-Rufai,’ Bafarawa reacts to Kaduna governor’s bold prediction on Tinubu
The former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, has slammed the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win this month’s election.Read more
2. 2023: INEC to transmit accreditation figures, election results simultaneously
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission would transmit the same day, the accreditation figures and results of this month’s general elections.Read more
3. Ikpeazu’s ex-chief of staff, Ahaiwe wins PDP governorship ticket in Abia
The former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Okey Ahaiwe, on Saturday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state.Read more
4. ‘Emefiele out to scuttle 2023 elections with naira scarcity, arrest him now’ —Fani-Kayode
The furore caused by the Naira redesign policy instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to trigger reactions from stakeholders.Read more
5. OKOWA: PDP warns Clark, others to avoid comments likely to cause disunity
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the elder statesman, Edwin Clark, and other political leaders to stop making incendiary comments capable of inflaming the polity and endanger the forthcoming elections.Read more
6. Nigeria’s travel agencies lose $550m to fuel price hike, declining ticket sales
The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, said on Friday the operators had lost $550 million in revenue due to a drop in ticket sales and an increase in fuel prices.Read more
7. CBN to meet banks, telcos on PoS withdrawal charges
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will meet with deposit money banks (DMBs), mobile money operators, and telecommunications companies in the coming days to address the excess withdrawal charges by Point of Sale (PoS) operators in the country.Read more
8. FRSC blames ‘human error’ for Lagos container accident
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday identified human error as the cause of last weekend’s auto accident in Lagos.Read more
9. EFCC grills actress for spraying, stepping on new Naira notes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says operatives from its Lagos Zonal Command have commenced investigation of one Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offcence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.Read more
10. EPL: Everton stun Arsenal, Wolves thrash Liverpool as Man Utd win
Premier League leaders Arsenal were stunned by Everton after James Tarkowski scored in the hour mark to seal a resounding win for the Toffees.Read more
