Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday January 15th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Gunmen invade CUPP spokesman’s Imo country home, kill uncle, 2 others
Gunmen on Saturday invaded the country home of the spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, in the Umukegwu community, Ideato North local government area of Imo State, and killed three persons.Read more
2. 2023: Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will present his economic blueprint and other programmes at Chatham House in London on Monday.Read more
3. 2023: Moghalu demands efficient distribution of PVCs
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Saturday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure swift and efficient distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to eligible voters ahead of next month’s elections.Read more
4. Gani Adams vows to defend Yoruba interest
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Saturday he would continue to protect the interest of the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.Read more
5. Fire guts Kano police command headquarters
Fire on Saturday gutted the administrative block of the Kano State police command headquarters in Bompai, Nasarawa local government area of the state.Read more
6. Bitcoin investment grows by 16.7%, as FTX recovers $5bn assets
Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated in value this week on the back of fund recovery in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange platform, Futures Exchange (FTX).Read more
7. Nigerian Army orders Boko Haram fighters to surrender in North-East
The Nigerian Army has ordered the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East to lay down their arms.Read more
8. Soludo begs Buhari to release Kanu, promises to stand as surety for IPOB leader
The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more
9. PDP alleges Ebubeagu behind killings in Imo, demands its disbandment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Saturday alleged that the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, was behind the killing of innocent people in the state.Read more
10. EPL: Liverpool thrashed by Brighton, Southampton fight back to beat Everton
Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton in a Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.Read more
