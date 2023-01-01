Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday January 1st 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Five months to go, Buhari promises to deliver on security, economy, anti-corruption in 2023

With less than five months to the end of his eight-year tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government would work at delivering on its promises as concerns security, economy and the fight against corruption.Read more

2. ‘The claims are evil-intentioned, in bad faith,’ Tinubu reacts to reports on London meeting with G-5 governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday described as evil-intentioned reports of a meeting with the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the United Kingdom.Read more

3. PDP to respond after G-5 governors unveil presidential candidate – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday urged politicians to exhibit maturity during the campaigns for the 2023 general elections in the state.Read more

4. Lagos APC dismisses report of crisis as mere distraction

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday dismissed a report of a crisis within its fold as a mere distraction.Read more

5. Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agencies in Osun over alleged abuse of office

Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the immediate suspension of Dr. Niyi Oginni, Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency, and Dr. Adebukola Olujide, Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Board over alleged mismanagement of public resources.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 23, 2022

6. More intrigues around plot to arrest Emefiele, as northern group urges DSS to ignore court ruling

The plot to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, over alleged terrorism financing, had taken another dimension, with more moves to ensure he ends up behind bars.Read more

7. Edo PDP chieftain bombs Dep. Gov, Shaibu, over $300,000 bribery comment

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dele Elempe, has lambasted the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, over a $300,000 bribery allegation he allegedly made against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.Read more

8. Nigerian refugees in Chad, Cameroon, Niger now 339,669 —UN agency

In light of the increased insecurity in different parts of the country, a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has shown that Nigeria now has a total of 339,669 refugees in Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules of tramadol in Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected major supplier of tramadol and recovered 1,140 capsules weighing 3.5kg in Katsina State.Read more

10. EPL: Advantage Arsenal as Man City drop points with draw against Everton

Arsenal stand a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as second-place Manchester City failed to beat Everton on Saturday afternoon.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now