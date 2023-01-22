Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 22, 2023

Nigeria In One Minute
1. Like locusts, PDP will devour everything if returned to power – Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next month’s election.Read more
2. ‘Your judgment is always erroneous and self-centred,’ Pro-Buhari group blasts Obasanjo over Obi’s endorsement
The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Saturday berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election.Read more
3. 2023: Tinubu slept through peace meeting, Sowore mocks APC candidate
The gruelling schedule of the ongoing presidential campaign seems to be taking a toll on some candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
4. Nnamani says PDP violated its constitution in suspending him
Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator Representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of refusing to adhere to its constitution, after he was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.Read more
5. Wike vows to lead challenge against ‘illegal’ dissolution of Ekiti PDP exco in court
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday described the dissolution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Ekiti State by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as unacceptable.Read more
6. New naira notes: CBN introduces cash swap programme
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a cash swap programme in partnership with super agents and deposit money institutions (DMBs).Read more
7. MTN lures shareholders with incentive shares after 2022 under-performance
MTN Nigeria offered incentive shares to shareholders that participated in its share offer conducted in January last year after the company failed to grow its investment in the industry.Read more
8. One officer killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed a police officer during an attack on the Oguta divisional police headquarters in Imo State.Read more
9. Varsity student commits suicide in Ondo
A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Olona Oluwapelumi, has committed suicide in the state.Read more
10. Osimhen scores in Napoli’s derby win over Salernitana
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored yet another goal to help Napoli win a competitive Derby di Campania as they defeated Salernitana 2-0.Read more
