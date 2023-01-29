Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 29, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP lifts suspension of two National Assembly candidates in Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party has lifted the suspension slammed on two of its members in Ekiti State.Read more

2. Tinubu dismisses claims of rift with Buhari at APC campaign rally in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday dismissed rumours of a rift with President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

3. Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.77tn budget into law

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday signed Lagos State N1.768 trillion budget into law.Read more

4. Over 100 bullets reportedly found as gunmen attack Reps spokesman’s office in Abia

Gunmen on Friday night attacked the office of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.Read more

5. SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, others, says Nigeria deserves fresh air

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has ruled out alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties ahead of February polls.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 23, 2023

6. Debts upon debts! Supreme Court rules against Honeywell Flour, as firm struggles with N67.02bn loans

Ten months after Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) acquired a majority stake in Honeywell Flour, the former is on the verge of losing some assets owned by the latter to Ecobank.Read more

7. Again, Nigerian govt gives digital money lenders deadline to register

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the registration of online money lenders to March 27, 2023.Read more

8. Edo records eight new cases of Lassa fever

The Edo State government has confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in the state.Read more

9. Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues 7 hostages in Niger

Police operatives in Niger on Friday arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued seven victims in Gurara local government area of the state.Read more

10. Pedri scores winner against Girona to extend Barca’s La Liga lead

With a narrow victory over Girona, Barcelona increased their advantage atop La Liga to six points thanks to a goal from substitute Pedri.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now