Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 29, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PDP lifts suspension of two National Assembly candidates in Ekiti
The Peoples Democratic Party has lifted the suspension slammed on two of its members in Ekiti State.Read more
2. Tinubu dismisses claims of rift with Buhari at APC campaign rally in Zamfara
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday dismissed rumours of a rift with President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more
3. Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N1.77tn budget into law
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday signed Lagos State N1.768 trillion budget into law.Read more
4. Over 100 bullets reportedly found as gunmen attack Reps spokesman’s office in Abia
Gunmen on Friday night attacked the office of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.Read more
5. SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, others, says Nigeria deserves fresh air
Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has ruled out alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties ahead of February polls.Read more
6. Debts upon debts! Supreme Court rules against Honeywell Flour, as firm struggles with N67.02bn loans
Ten months after Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) acquired a majority stake in Honeywell Flour, the former is on the verge of losing some assets owned by the latter to Ecobank.Read more
7. Again, Nigerian govt gives digital money lenders deadline to register
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the registration of online money lenders to March 27, 2023.Read more
8. Edo records eight new cases of Lassa fever
The Edo State government has confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in the state.Read more
9. Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues 7 hostages in Niger
Police operatives in Niger on Friday arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued seven victims in Gurara local government area of the state.Read more
10. Pedri scores winner against Girona to extend Barca’s La Liga lead
With a narrow victory over Girona, Barcelona increased their advantage atop La Liga to six points thanks to a goal from substitute Pedri.Read more
