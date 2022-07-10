Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 10th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INSECURITY: Tinubu hints at saboteurs among Nigerians

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hinted at saboteurs amongst Nigerians in the aftermath of the devastating twin attacks on the Kuje Correctional facility and President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy. Read more

2. Nothing wrong with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, says Ladoja

Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, said on Saturday that there was nothing wrong with having a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the presidential election next year. Read more

3. APC petitions INEC over A’Ibom REC, Mike Igini, gives 48 hours for his dismissal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 48 hours to dismiss the Akwa Ibom state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, alleging partisanhip. Read more

4. IPOB cautions National Assembly to reject Buhari’s Water Resources Bill

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cautioned the National Assembly to disregard the request by the President Muhammadu Buhari for a passage of National Water Resources Bill into law. Read more

5. Delta PDP drowning, dying gradually, Guber aspirant laments

Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator James Manager, has declared that the party was drowning and dying owing to latest happenings in the state. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 9th 2022

6. Capital market roundup: Investors reduce stock investment, part with N10.36 billion

Investment into the Nigerian capital market took a nosedive this week, with investors trading 822.404 million shares worth N10.366 billion in 20,643 deals within five days. Read more

7. Tesla boss, Elon Musk, faces $1bn court battle over termination of Twitter deal

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, faces a court battle after he terminated his Twitter acquisition deal. Read more

8. Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Seven more abductees regain freedom

Seven more kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train victims have been released by the terrorists. Read more

9. Three people feared dead as explosion rocks tank farm in Delta

At least three persons are feared dead with an unspecified number injured following an explosion at a tank farm in Warri, Delta State late Friday. Read more

10. Aribo completes move to Southampton, signs four-year contract

Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League club Southampton from Scottish side Rangers. Read more

