Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday July 17th 2022

1. 2023: Tinubu meets APC speakers in Abuja, urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Saturday met with speakers of state Houses of Assembly under the party’s control in Abuja. Read more

2. Osun: Adeleke wins 17 LGAs, Gov Oyetola takes 13, as INEC set to announce official result

Updated results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early on Sunday morning indicate that the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday has taken 17 of the 30 local government areas of the State while incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in 13. Read more

3. Sowore’s running mate, Magashi, accuses Nigerian politicians of using youths as tools

The vice presidential candidate under the banner of African Action Congress (AAC), Haruna Magashi, has launched an attack on Nigeria’s political class for undermining the potentials of citizens. Read more

4. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of torturing Kanu ‘psychologically’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of flouting the court’s order on its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

5. New NBS report contradicts Buhari’s claim on Nigeria’s economy

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has rubbished claims made by President Muhammadu on how the policies of his administration has impacted on the nation’s economic security. Read more

6. World Bank ranks Nigeria 8th among countries with worst inflation rates

The World Bank has listed Nigeria among the top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates in the world. Read more

7. Industrial Training Fund chief explains why 23m Nigerians are unemployed

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, on Saturday explained why many Nigerians are still in the labour market in search of gainful employment. Read more

8. EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have stormed Osun State in a bid to curb vote buying in the state governorship election. Read more

9. Gunmen kill two police officers, one other in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday killed two police officers and one other person at Amukabra Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Read more

10. Bandits kill two, abduct one in Jigawa community

Bandits on Thursday killed two people and abducted one other during an attack on Garin Gabas village in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Read more

