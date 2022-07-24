Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday July 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Crisis rocks Labour Party in Lagos as chairman, APC defector lay claim to governorship ticket

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Mr. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, said on Saturday he remains the party’s governorship candidate in the state. Read more

2. DEBT BURDEN: Atiku laments Nigeria’s economic instability, proffers solutions

Atiku Abubakar, pesidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment over Nigeria’s current debt profile and its attendant implications for the country. Read more

3. Kaduna Commissioner says bandits, terrorists killed 1,837 people in 18 months

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has disclosed that no fewer than 1,837 persons were killed by bandits and terrorists in the state in the last 18 months. Read more

4. Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, promised to tell Nigerians the truth about the internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming days. Read more

5. 2023: 14 parties to take part in Kano governorship election

At least 14 political parties will take part in the 2023 governorship election in Kano State. Read more

6. 2023 elections most decisive in Nigeria since 1999 — Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the 2023 general elections as the most decisive since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. Read more

7. Nigerian port traffic manager, TTP, disowns chief operating officer as crisis rocks firm

The company managing traffic in Nigerian seaports, Transit Truck Park Limited (TTP) has denied reports of a shake-up in its management two weeks after a face-off with the Truck Union Council of Maritime Transport Unions Association (COMTUA). Read more

8. NDLEA arrests four suspects, seizes 210kg of banned substances in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspects and seized 210kg of banned substances in Kaduna State. Read more

9. Gunmen abduct hospital owner in Oyo

Gunmen have abducted the owner of a private clinic, Titilayo Hospital in Gbede, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State. Read more

10. Nkwocha backs Oshoala to extend dominance after bagging fifth POTY award

Former Nigeria international, Perpetua Nkwocha has hailed Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala following her latest award as the CAF women’s player of the year for the fifth time. Read more

