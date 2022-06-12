Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday June 12th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. My 2023 presidential campaign will align with June 12 spirit – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said on Saturday his presidential campaign would be dedicated to the spirit of June 12, 1993 election and what it stood for in Nigeria today. Read more



2. Umahi accuses South-East delegates to APC primary of trading votes

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday accused the South- East delegates to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary of trading their votes. Read more

3. Buhari’s ex-aide, Obono-Obla, loses bid for Senate, predicts doom for APC in C’River

A former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, has predicted doom for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, saying the party would suffer a “massive defeat if elections are held today.” Read more

4. El-Rufai, APC have already decided on Muslim VP for Tinubu —Adeyanju alleges

Socio-political activist and commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has accused the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of making plans to pick a Muslim as the running mate to its presidential flag bearer in the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read more

5. INEC mulls extension of voter’s registration

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission was considering extending the continuous voter registration exercise. Read more

6. Sacked Nigerian workers withdrew N5.66bn pension contributions in 3 months – PenCom

The National Pension Commission has revealed that 9,517 Nigerians who were disengaged by their employees withdrew N5.66 billion from their pension contributions in the first quarter of this year. Read more

7. FCMB directors splash N25.8 million on shares

The directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) are buying into the lender’s shares in the Nigerian stock market, a move that encouraged minority shareholders to retain their investment. Read more

8. Anambra govt demolishes suspected kidnappers’ hideout

The Anambra State government has demolished a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Okpuno-Ifite village, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. Another 11 abducted passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train regain freedom after 75 days

At least 11 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have been released by their captors. Read more

10. Golden Eagles begin WAFU B campaign with win over hosts Ghana

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets kicked off their WAFU B campaign on a bright note after defeating hosts Ghana 4-2 in the opener on Saturday. Read more

