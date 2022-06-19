News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 19th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INEC declares APC’s Oyebanji winner of Ekiti governorship election 2022
The Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) has declared Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State. Read more
2. NNPP in talks with Peter Obi, LP for possible merger —Kwankwaso
Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that his party is currently holding high powered talks with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for a possible merger of the two parties for the 2023 general elections. Read more
3. Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President over neutrality in APC primary
Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President for maintaining neutral stance in APC primary. Read more
4. EFCC arrests agents over alleged vote-buying in Ekiti guber poll
Some party agents have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged vote-buying at the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State which kicked off on Saturday morning. Read more
5. INEC extends PVC collection in Osun ahead of governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osun State ahead of the state governorship election slated for July 16. Read more
6. Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao reacts as Bitcoin investors lose $43.3bn
The founder of cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has reacted to the loss of investment by Bitcoin holders and others after the digital asset slumped below $19,000 on Saturday. Read more
7. Peter Obi reportedly returns from 3-day Egypt trip
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly returned from a three-day trip to Egypt on Saturday. Read more
8. Catholic Church bans faithful from attending Fr Mbaka’s ministry
The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has barred Catholics in the region from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry of Father Ejike Mbaka, in efforts to curb his perceived excesses. Read more
9. College of Education teachers begin four-week warning strike over neglect of institutions, others
The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) on Saturday declared a four-week warning strike to protest Federal Government’s neglect of the institutions. Read more
10. UK court shuts down church run by flamboyant Nigerian pastor over financial irregularities
A UK High Court has ordered the closure of the Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, also known as SPAC Nation, which is managed by Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian-born preacher whose lifestyle has raised questions. Read more
