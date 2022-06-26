Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APP to sue Tinubu over alleged perjury, irregularities In documents submitted to INEC

The Action Peoples Party (APP) says it will drag former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court on Monday over alleged perjury and irregularities on the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

2. Choice of Atiku as running mate in 1999 a mistake – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Saturday he made a huge mistake in the selection of his running mate in the 1999 general elections. Read more

3. PDP tackles Adamu over remark on Osun election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday blasted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over his perceived reckless and irresponsible comments on the Osun State governorship election. Read more

4. Group reveals why South-East will not vote for APC, PDP in 2023

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) said on Friday the people of the South-East would not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections. Read more

5. APC slams Makinde over Oyo rising debt profile

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Friday slammed Governor Seyi Makinde, and the State House of Assembly over the state’s rising debt profile. Read more

6. Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, to invest $100,000 in Nigerian startups

The founder of investment firm, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has disclosed his company’s willingness to invest in small businesses operating in Nigeria, in a bid to assist their growth. Read more

7. Bauchi declares Monday public holiday for continuous voters’ registration

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed has declared Monday, 27th June, 2022, as a state-wide Public Holiday. Read more

8. ‘PDP agents behind allegation of fake academic certificate,’ says Tinubu campaign organisation

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation on Saturday described the allegation of fake academic certificate levelled against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate by the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy as baseless. Read more

9. INEC extends voter registration indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an indefinite extension to the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) which was expected to end on June 30, 2022. Read more

10. UK varsity strips ex-Dep Senate President, Ekweremadu, of visiting professorship role

The University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, has stripped former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, of his visiting professorship role with the institution over his arrest and arraignment at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court by the Metropolitan Police on allegations of organ harvesting. Read more

